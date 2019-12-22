Florynce Rae Kennedy was an American lawyer, feminist, civil rights advocate, lecturer and activist. Her father Wiley Kennedy was a Pullman porter, and later had a taxi business.
The second of her parents' five daughters, she had a happy childhood, full of support from her parents, despite experiencing poverty in the Great Depression and racism in her mostly white neighborhood. Kennedy remembered a time when her father had to be armed with a shotgun in order to ward off the strong neighborhood Ku Klux Klan presence that was trying to drive her family out.
She later commented: "My parents gave us a fantastic sense of security and worth. By the time the bigots got around to telling us that we were nobody, we already knew we were somebody."
