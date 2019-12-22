



George Eliot was an English novelist, poet, journalist, as well as a translator. Her real name was Mary Ann Evans but she used a male pen name, as female authors were believed to be writing only lighthearted novels in those days and she wanted to be taken seriously as well as break that stereotype.







She authored seven novels, known for their realism and psychological insight. Her books were mainly appreciated for their descriptions of rural society, and she believed that there was much interest and importance in the mundane details of ordinary country lives. She worked as a translator as well, which exposed her to various German religious, social and philosophical texts, elements of which shown up in her fiction.







In 1857, when she was 37 years of age, "The Sad Fortunes of the Reverend Amos Barton", the first of the three stories comprising Scenes of Clerical Life, and the first work of "George Eliot", was published in Blackwood's Magazine. In 1994, literary critic Harold Bloom placed Eliot among the most important Western writers of all time. In a 2007 authors' poll by TIME, Middlemarch was voted the tenth greatest literary work ever written.

