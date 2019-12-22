



Claudia Alta Taylor famously known as Lady Bird Johnson was the First Lady of the United States from 1963 to 1969. Her husband Lyndon B. Johnson was the thirty sixth President of the United States. She was an environmentalist and actively participated in several projects to beautify Washington, D.C., other cities and national highways.





She was a well educated lady of her time and an able manager and investor. She tactfully utilized a moderate inheritance during the congressional campaign of her husband Lyndon B. Johnson. Her book, 'A White House Diary' contains record of her activities as the First Lady.







Claudia Alta Taylor was born on 22nd December, 1922 to Thomas Jefferson Taylor and Minnie Pattillo Taylor in 'The Brick House', a mansion owned by her father in Harrison County, Karnack, Texas .



