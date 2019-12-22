'Drug traders to be brought to book'

Naogaon DIG Imtiaj Ahmed PPM of CID leading an anti-drug procession at Badalgachi in Naogaon on Saturday. -AA



An anti-drug discussion meeting was held at Bodolgachhi Upazila Community Center in Bodolgachhi of Naogaon on Friday noon. The program was arranged by Naogaon District Mrdia Forum-Dhaka with the overall coordination of Bodolgachhi Bazar Banik Samity.







Head of Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Organized Crime Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Imtiaj Ahmed PPM was the chief guest in the program. In his speech he said, 'Every necessary step will be taken bringing drug traders to standstill; it is an ultimatum for all the drug traders.







We will work together to make our country drug free. Drug addiction is a social diseases and it should be prevented socially. As parents we are in a traumatic condition about the future of our children. All must have to be concern and monitor the activities of our children'. The discussion meeting was presided by the president of Naogaon Media Forum Robiul Karim.





Naogaon Police Super (SP) Engineer Abdul Mannan Mia BPM, Additional Police Super (Mohadevpur circle) Abu Saleh Md Ashraful Alam, Bodolgachhi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abu Tahir, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bodolgachhi Police Station Chowdhury Jobayer Ahmed were present in the program with others. After the discussion meeting a procession was brought out in the main street of the district town.









---Lokman Ali, Naogaon, AA







