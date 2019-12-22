Scholarship examination held in Brahmanbaria

Former DG of DHSE Professor Fahima Khatun visiting a center of the 16th Children's Scholarship Examination-2019 at Chinair village of Sadar upazila in Brahmanbaria on Friday. -AA



The 16th Children's Scholarship Examination-2019 was held at Chinair village under Machhihata union of Sadar upazila in Brahmanbaria on Friday in a festive mood.





Some 1,058 students from 75 schools of eight upazilas of the district took part in the examination held at Chinair Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Honors College and Chinair Anjuman Ara High School at 10am on Friday.





Former Director General of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) Professor Fahima Khatun, Dhaka Education Board Laboratory School and College Principal Md Fazar Ali, Brahmanbaria Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Pankaj Barua, Sadar Upazila Secondary Education Officer Jibon Bhattacharya, Chinair Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Honors College Principal Mokbul Ahmed, Vice Principal Shibli, Chinair Anjuman Ara High School Headmaster Mosharaf Hossain visited the examination hall.





To mention, RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP is the chief patron of Chinair Children's Scholarship Foundation and Professor Fahima Khatun is its president.









---Brahmanbaria, AA

