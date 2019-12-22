Gopalganj BRTA eases license issuing process

Deputy Commissioner of Golapganj district Shahida Sultana handing over driving licenses to the applicants at Gopalganj BRTA office in Saturday. -AA



The Gopalganj district administration took the easy process of issuing a license in the context of the drivers admitting to harassment and suffering for licenses to go to BRTA.





The operation took place on Saturday from 9am at the Sadar Upazila Office premises. Nearly two thousand drivers have received their learner driving license without harassing them at the expense of extra money.







These licenses are distributed under the application, distribution and acceptance of the Driving License under the Road Transport Act 2018 notification and apprenticeship.





Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Shahida Sultana was present as the chief guest at the Presidency of Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Sadikur Rahman Khan.





Additional District Magistrate of Gopalganj Md. Iliasur Rahman said that the service was being provided by the district administration to provide services to people's doorsteps. In order to access the services, BRTA, Health Department, Banks and all departments have been set up at the Upazila grounds to assist in the helpdesk, verification desks,





blood group identification booths, medical booths, cash counters and learner licensing booths. After being asked, officials said BRTA is planning for spreading this method countrywide and people will find it easy to get new and re-issued license in future.







---Gopalganj, AA

