Brick fields ruining veges in Gurudaspur

Garlic plants getting pale in Gurudaspur of Natore due to the fly ashes of adjacent brick fields. Locals urge authorities to remove the brick fields close to agricultural lands. -AA



Countrywide identity of Gurudaspur upazila is as the land of winter vegetable. But it is a matter of great sorrow that Brick fields have gradually become a threat to winter vegetables, roads and environment.







Bricks fileds are made grabbing three cropped agricultural land here. As a result, most fertile cultivable lands are decreasing day by day as well as decreasing production of vegetables.







According to the Gurdaspur Upazila administration, the total number of brick fields in the upazila is 13. Out of them, there are 7 brick fields in the municipal area. The remaining 6 bricks fields situated at Union Level but in close proximity to the residential area.







According to the law of the Department of the Environment no brick fields can be located in any municipal area. In the last two decades, brick fields have entered such residential areas. On the other hand, according to the statistics of the Upazila Agriculture Office, each brick fields occupies an average of 30 bighas per of agricultural land.







In Gurudaspur municipal area, most of cauliflowers are cultivated at Tarasiapara and Chitalapara are threatened now. The brick fields fly ashes spreads in the adjoining vegetable land. Farmers are not getting prices by selling these faded vegetables in the market. Thus, the owners of the brick kiln are indirectly forcing the farmers to sell the cultivated land inappropriately.





Salim Uddin, a farmer, said that the vegetables are not grown as it was before. There are pesticide problems as well.

Another farmer, Akkas Ali, said local farmers grow vegetables in advance of the season in hopes of better prices. But they fail to get it because of the loss of the first vegetable due to the fly ashes.







Garlic farmer Sattar Ali said they could not produce any vegetables well because of the bricks. Due to the crops failure, they are being discouraged day by day. Besides, the condition of paved roads has also deteriorated due to the free movement of tractors, power trailers, which are engaged in soil transport in brick kilns.







As a result the four-kilometer paved road from Chanchakir to Nayabazar and Chanchakir Madhyapara to Hajirhat close to the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway have become a trouble way to locals.





Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdul Karim said that the cultivation of crops is decreasing day by day in Gurdaspur for non-agricultural work in agricultural land. As the bricks kilns are set up in residential areas, the fertility of the land is decreasing as the amount of agricultural land is reduced.





UNO Gurdaspur Tomal Hossain told that brick kilns have been instructed on several issues including vegetables, road and environmental protection. Several bricks have already been fined for failing to comply with the rules. In the future, more stringent measures will be taken in the interest of crops, land and roadways.









---Natore, AA





Leave Your Comments