A family tour to Sajek Valley

Sajek Valley Tour is the best tourist spot in Bangladesh which is situated among the slopes of Kasalong scope of mountains in Sajek union, Bagaichhari Upazila inRangamati District. -AA



Bangladesh is a beautiful country where Sajek Valley is an emerging tourist spot and situated among the hills of Kasalong range of mountains in Sajek union, Baghaichhari Upazila in Rangamati District. The valley is 2000 feet above sea level. Sajek is a union located in north of Chittagong Hill Tracts.







It is situated 67 km north-east from Khagrachhari town and 95 km North-West from Rangamati city. Sajek River that originates from Karnafuli river and this river works as a border between Bangladesh and India. Sajek valley is famous for its natural beauty. Sajek valley is known as the Queen of Hills & Roof of Rangamati.







The valley is surrounded by mountains, dense forest, grasslands hilly tracks. Many small rivers flow through the mountains among which Kachalong and Machalong are notable. The road to Sajek has high picks and falls. The native people of Sajek valley are ethnic minorities.







Among them Chakma, Marma, Tripura, and Lushai are mentionable. People in general are gentle, welcoming and friendly. Picking fruits and vegetables early in the morning is a major trade here. They are not fluent in Bengali but the young population speak English confidently.





Sajek was unexplored for a long time and recently it emerged as a tourist spot for it's outstanding natural beauty.The place does not have modern tourist facilities but tourists mostly enjoy the nature and culture of the place.





Bangladesh Army taking care of the entire area. They have Sajek Valley resort & Runmoy resort, Rock Prasanti is a restaurant provides good food. Some local houses are using as hotels for stay night & have restaurants arrangements with affordable prices.







You can enjoy sunrises & sunsets from the top of Konglak hill or from helipad. In the evening hills are very clean but at night different scenario falls winter mist it looks white as snow.





Take shower from Sajek water falls.Though the valley is in Rangamati but tourists prefer the route from Kagrachari to Sajek valley through Dighinala Bazaar. Major transport is Chander Gari which is like a four-wheel jeep. As it is a hilly land some malaria cases have been reported in the valley. So, it is suggested to take mosquito repellent along.





Leave Your Comments