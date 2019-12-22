CHTDB receives the ICIMOD Mountain Prize 2019

Naba BikramKishor Tripura receiving the ICIMOD Mountain Prize 2019 on behalf of CHTDB from Dr. Eklabya Sharma, acting Director General, ICIMOD. -AA



The Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board (CHTDB) of Bangladesh has been awarded the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) Mountain Prize this year.





The prize is awarded to an individual, organization, or private sector entity based in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) or beyond, for outstanding efforts in enabling sustainable and resilient mountain development in the region.





The aim of the prize is to benefit the environment as well as communities-particularly the poor, the youth, and women. This year's award was shared by two winners-Didar Ali, from Pakistan for his personal contributions to mountain communities. The winners of the 2019 Mountain Prize were announced on December 5 in Kathmandu.





Chairman, CHTDB was supposed to receive ICIMOD's annual Mountain Prize-2019 on 5 December at the ICIMOD's headquarter in Kathmandu, Nepal but in view of compelling circumstance Chairman could attend the ceremony. ICIMOD arranged another special program for giving the ICIMOD Annual Mountain Prize 2019 on December 20.





Therefore, Chairman, CHTDB received the ICIMOD's annual Mountain prize-2019 on December 20. At that time the acting Director General of ICIMOD Dr Eklabya Sharma handed over the citation of the prize and $5,000 to Chairman, CHTDB NabaBikram Kishore Tripura, ndc.





Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) covers one-tenth of the total area of Bangladesh. It is culturally, ethnically and topographically diverse and the only hilly and mountainous region of Bangladesh.





The Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board (CHTDB), the apex body for CHT's development, was established in 1976 and has been responsible for development intervention in rural roads, education, agriculture, supply of safe drinking water, promotion of mountain sports, culture and tourism, health and sanitation, women empowerment, conservation of wildlife, mountain ecosystem, cleaner energy and alternative livelihoods.





Since its inception, CHTDB has been working for the development and welfare of the people belonging to the backward ethnic communities of the entire CHT region. In the last five years, CHTDB implemented 474 long-term and short-term projects targeted at improving the socio-economic condition of the hill people throughwhich remote villages have been connected with sub-districts and district headquarters.





This improvement in communication and connectivity has created market linkages for mountain products and thereby improved the livelihoods and household incomes of the hill people of CHT. This over forty year old institution has therefore demonstrated impact across a broad range of work in a marginal area of Bangladesh.





The annual ICIMOD Mountain Prize assesses the achievement of the individual, or organization, or company being nominated in any of (but not limited to) the following work areas: access to water, sustainable production systems for food/nutrition security and income, climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction, access to clean energy, technologies or innovations, including ICTs, for mountain development, promotion of economic/income generating opportunity or/and investment, policy advocacy, mountain ecosystems/ biodiversity conservation.





