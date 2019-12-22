Cold wave makes life hard in Chattogram

Severe cold wave is sweeping over the regions of Chattogram. -AA



The recent cold waves accompanied with chilled winds and dense fogs has made life difficult, especially for the low income people of the port city, as the hostile weather adds to their sufferings.





The persistent dense fog for the last few days has also disrupted road and water communications as transports were delayed for at least 4-6 hours in reaching their destinations on Friday. The northern wind along with ongoing moderate cold wave has already made the lives of the poor miserable.





Day labours, hawkers and makeshift vendors have to open their shop late in the morning and close early at night as both the sellers and buyers are affected by the ongoing cold wave.Marjina Begum, a day labourer at a construction sites, said construction works in most of the places in city have been suspended. "





Elderly people, children and new-born babies are mostly vulnerable to sickness with the biting cold sweeping the region. Many of them are suffering from pneumonia," said Dr ATM Mizanur Rahman.Meanwhile, dense fog and cold spell partially paralysed life in Chittagong with massive disruption of air, water and road communications causing untold sufferings to thousands of people, reports BSS.





The sufferings of daily wage earners like day labourers, rickshaw pullers and farm labourers have also mounted. Met office sources said the temperatures marked further fall due to decrease in humidity and the blowing of Himalayan winds from the north and north-western directions. Mounting cold spell with mild chilly wind and heavy fog has triggered cold-related diseases.





The number of patients suffering from pneumonia, asthma and respiratory complications increased. Paediatrics wards of the hospital have become overcrowded with patients attacked with cold related diseases. Many patients had to stay on the floor of the wards. A huge number of children, attacked with viral fever, ARTI (Acute Respiratory Tract Infection), bronchitis, pneumonia and diarrhoea, are being admitted to the hospital.





Many elderly patients, attacked with asthma, bronchitis, respiratory infection, and cold allergies, are also being rushed to the hospital. Met Officials said foggy weather will continue for next two to three days.







Dense fog and cold wave largely paralyzed the life in Chattogram and its adjacent areas for disruption of air, water and road communications causing huge sufferings to thousands of people. Chattogram has witnessed intolerable cold with dense fog as cold wave is sweeping over different parts of the region, said Mahamudul Islam, a meteorologist at the district Met Office.





He said the temperature is likely to rise a little bit from Monday. The lowest temperature was recorded in Chattogram at 14 degree Celsius at city's Patenga today. Moderate to thick fog may occur at places in Chattogram and its adjacent district during midnight to morning for the next 24 hours, Mahamudul said. The normal life has been disrupted in the district due to bone-chilling cold.





Many children and elderly people have been suffering badly from various cold-related diseases, Dr Kutub Uddin of Chattogram Medical college hospital told BSS. Street people are seen lighting fires to keep themselves warm as the sun remains invisible in the morning today due to dense fog.





Traffic control room of Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport (CSAIA) sources said dense fog has disrupted flights operations at CSAIA today. Airport sources said the flight schedule of domestic and international flights has been changed for one to three hours due to dense fogs.





Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port authority said due to thick fog plying of all kinds of ships in port channel remained suspended for two or three hours in early hours of today. The port authority compelled to impose a ban on movements of all vessels till 9 am today to and from Chattogram owing to poor visibility, Radio control room of Chattogram port sources said.





