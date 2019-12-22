'Nation needs sustainable security to keep up uplift'



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday stressed the need for a "sustainable security system" to keep up the country's development and ensure a safe abode for the new generations.





"The country needs sustainable security for maintaining development spree and ensuring a safe abode for the new generations … we're working sincerely under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to this end," he told media.





The home minister said Bangladesh has achieved millennium development goals (MDGs) and it will also succeed in attaining the sustainable development goals (SDGs) within the stipulated period.





"Without peace and stability, no country or region can prosper and achieve goals. Our aim is to make the country a developed and prosperous one by achieving the SDGs," he said.





Kamal urged all to work together for a sustainable world of "peace and stability", saying the government is working for attaining sustainable development by ensuring peace and security, reports BSS. He said law enforcement agencies have been getting efficient to maintain law and order in the country tackling any sort of crime.





The home minister said intelligence agencies keep vigil to deal with security issue and they are capable of thwarting any kind of militant activities and rooting out extremism from the country. "





We are determined to eliminate militancy and violence," he said. Pointing out the government's zero tolerance policy against terrorism, militancy and drugs, Kamal said the government is continuing drives to stamp out these social menaces.





The minister said the government has cracked down on domestic radical Islamist extremists, adding that the drive against narcotics and other crimes will continue.



"Our law enforcement agencies are pledge-bound to control drugs and militant activities in the country," he said, urging all to build awareness of these social menaces.





Kamal mentioned that the home ministry is also working on creating mass awareness against drugs and militancy, saying that it will be the best option for eliminating the menaces from society.





Putting emphasis on using modern technologies to curb crimes and nab criminals, he said the government is walking on the right path to root out terrorism and militancy as a vested quarter is out to foil country's progress and development by carrying out militant attacks.





The minister, however, said collective efforts of law-enforcers and community leaders could be effective means of eradicating all sorts of violence, terrorism and militancy.





"The present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is determined to uproot terrorism and militancy from the country with united efforts of all," he said.





