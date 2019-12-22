Biman's Dreamliner 'Sonar Tori' starts for Dhaka





Biman's brand new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner 'Sonar Tori' started its journey for Dhaka from Seattle, USA.It left Boeing Everett Delivery Center at 12.30pm (local time) on Friday and is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by 4pm, said a Biman press release.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has named the Dreamliner. Biman's first and second Dreamliner - 'Akash Beena' and 'Hangsabalaka' - arrived in August and December last year. The third one - 'Gaangchil' - arrived in July and the fourth one, 'Rajhanso', in September this year.



Leave Your Comments