Ajit Doval, Chinese FM discuss India-China boundary issue

National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval with State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi. -Agency



The 22nd meeting of the Special Representatives of India and China was held in New Delhi on Saturday. The Indian side was led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval as State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi led the Chinese delegation.The meeting focused on the delimitation of the border, boundary management, and several other bilateral issues, reports dnaindia.com.





Since the 2nd Informal Summit, this is the first meeting between the special representatives of both the countries. In the 2nd India China Informal summit, which took place in the coastal town of Mamallapuram in Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, trade and terror were the top focus points of both these countries.





A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said, "The talks were constructive with focus on taking forward the India-China Closer Developmental Partner-ship as per the guidance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at the 2nd Informal Summit at Chennai in October 2019, and reviewed the progress made since the 2nd Informal Summit in Chennai."





"Both the Special Representatives underlined the importance of approaching the boundary question from the strategic perspective of India-China relations and agreed that an early settlement of the boundary question serves the fundamental interests of both countries," the statement said.







Doval and Yi resolved to intensify their efforts to achieve a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the India-China boundary question in accordance with the directives provided by PM Modi and President Jinping, the MEA added.Both sides agreed that it is important to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas for the overall development of the bilateral relationship, pending final settlement of the boundary question.



They recognized the importance of existing Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) to promote exchanges and communication between the border personnel and to ensure predictability in border management as well as strategic communication, the MEA said, adding that the two sides agreed to work together for more CBMs in this regard.





There was a consensus that both sides should respect each other's sensitivities and concerns in order to build mutual trust, as this was important for the future development of the bilateral relations, the statement added.







They also exchanged views on important bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.The next meeting of the Special Representatives will be held in China date details of which will be finalized by the two countries later.







