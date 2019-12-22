Joya 1st BD female referee to officiate int'l matches



Joya Chakma is going to officiate international matches from January 1 for the next one year as the first Bangladeshi female referee.





Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) received an official letter from the FIFA approving Joya as an international referee On December 5. Joya Chakma along with Salma Islam Moni passed the BFF fitness tests for FIFA referees in August last. Later in September, BFF sent their results, CVs, performances, experiences and other things to FIFA.







"We have 30 women referees but only 15 of them are professional. Joya is one of them. We'll appoint her at the upcoming international and national level matches," said Ibrahim Nesar, deputy chairman of BFF referees committee.







Joya started her referee career in 2010. She completed Level 1, 2, 3 courses of BFF to become a national referee. Hailing from Rangamati, she also played for Team BJMC women's football team. Joya has been a BKSP coach since 2016. She worked as the coach of BKSP U-17 women's football team for Subrata Cup in India twice.

