Editors Guild's first anniversary held

Education Minister Dipu Moni speaks at the first founding anniversary of Editors Guild, Bangladesh at Amari Dhaka on Saturday. -AA



The first anniversary of Editors Guild, Bangladesh was celebrated in a city hotel on Saturday.In his speech to the first anniversary of Editors Guild at Amari Dhaka on Saturday, its president Toufique Imrose Khalidi stressed on freedom of media.







"The number of Editors Guild members has grown from nine to 20 since it started its journey. And many more applications are being considered by our membership committee," Khalidi also editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com said.





Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni joined the members of Editors Guild and guests in celebrating the anniversary of the association that pulls in editorial leaders from across the news publishing



industry in Bangladesh. British Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Kanbar Hossein-Bor also joined the event.

Dipu Moni said: "The media is one of the institutions that work to uphold people's rights, solidify democracy and take the country forward."





"But freedom entails responsibility. Without it, freedom deteriorates into a lack of accountability. Just like in politics, the media has two sides to it. We must give place to what is good and keep at bay what is bad," she added.Dipu Moni viewed the Editors Guild as an important organization in the news world.







Among the Editors Guild members, Gazi TV and Sarabangla.net Editor-in-Chief Syed Ishtiaque Reza, Ekattor Television Editor-in-Chief Mozammel Babu, DBC Television Editor-in-Chief Mohammed Manzurul Islam, Editor of Dainik Sangbad Altamas Kabir, Head of News of Maasranga TV Rejoan Haq Raja, ATN Bangla Chief Executive Editor ZI Mamun, Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age Shoeb Chowdhury, Editor of Sargam Kazi Rownok Hossain, Director of Duronto TV Abhijit Choudhury, Desh Television Editor Sukanta Gupta Alak, Editor of Bangla Tribune Julfikar Russell, Dot Editor Khan Mohammad Mostafa Khalid Polash were present there.





On behalf of Editors Guild, Khalidi thanked Bangla Tribune Editor Zulfiqer Russell on his winning the National Film Award for best lyricist for 2018.





