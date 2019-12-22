AL council does nothing to restore democracy: BNP

BNP standing committee members held a meeting at party chairperson's Gulshan office in the city on Saturday. -Collected



BNP has alleged that the nation has got frustrated over the 21st council of the ruling Awami League as no direction came from it for the 'restoration' of democracy and resolving the country's problems.





Party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the allegation while talking to reporters after a milad mahfil at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Saturday.





Mirza Fakhrul said, "Awami League has been working for a decade to restore one-party governing system by ignoring the Constitution amid lack of democracy…the nation has an expectation that Awami League's council will show a path for the restoration of democracy, but it didn't happen. So, the nation has become frustrated."







The ruling party also failed to give any direction from its council for the country's economic, social and political development, and resolve the persisting crisis, the BNP leader further said.





Fakhrul said Awami League's council only showered praises on a person and a party instead of focusing on the national issues. "Unfortunately, they're moving ahead with their goal to restore one-party rule ignoring people's desire for democracy."





Asked when BNP may hold its council, he said they are facing carious problems in carrying out normal political activities due to adverse political situation and for lack of democratic space.He said their party could not hold councils at many places, including in different districts and upazilas, due to obstruction.





"We're not allowed to hold councils at district and upazila levels. Amid such a situation, we're working. We're reorganizing our organization, and we'll try to complete it as soon as possible, and then we'll try to hold our council."





Leave Your Comments