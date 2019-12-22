Shajahan, Nanak, Rahman new AL presidium members





Bangladesh Awami League inducted Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman in its presidium, the highest decision making body of the ruling party.







Even though the party inducted new faces, none of the 14 presidium members of the previous committee was dropped from the party's highest decision-making body.





Nanak and Abdur Rahman were joint secretaries of the previous committee. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader have been re-elected as president and general secretary of Awami League respectively.





Three-member Election Commission Chairman Advocate Yusuf Hossain Humayun declared their names during the final day of the two-day national council of Awami League at the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.







Leave Your Comments