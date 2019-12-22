AL has many tasks ahead: Quader



Re-elected General Secretary of Awami League Obaidul Quader on Saturday said the ruling party has many works to do in the coming days. He also vowed to make the party a dynamic one under the leadership of its President Sheikh Hasina.





He said, "As a party, Awami League has many works to do. It has to face many challenges in the days to come. That's why we should work together to face the challenges."





Quader made the remarks while speaking at a press conference at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital, in his immediate reaction after being re-elected as the general secretary of the party.







Congratulating the newly elected leaders of the AL central committee, he said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared the party's election manifesto. She gave many commitments to the people, including arrangement of employment for every family. We will fulfill those pledges. These are challenges for us".





Pledging that he will work for strengthening the AL further under the leadership of party President Sheikh Hasina, the AL general secretary said, "Our main focus is on the implementation of the comprehensive program properly on the occasion of the 'Mujib Year'. Besides, the implementation of Vision-2021 and Delta Plan is also a challenge for us".





Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, expressed gratitude to AL President Sheikh Hasina and the councilors for re-electing him as the party's general secretary for the second consecutive term.





About the full committee, he said, "Still some posts remain vacant. We hope we would star work with new enthusiasm within one or two days after declaring the full committee".





Newly elected AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, newly elected Joint General Secretary AFM AFM Bahauddin Nasim, re-elected Liberation War Affairs Secretary Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, newly elected Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Faridunnahar Laily, newly elected Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and re-elected Science and Technology Affairs Engineer Md Abdus Sobur were present at the press conference, among others.





