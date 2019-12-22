Dhaka ranks 7th worst in Air Quality Index





The capital city of Dhaka ranked 7th worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday morning.





Dhaka had a score of 175 at 7:47am, which means the air quality was ‘unhealthy’.





Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar, Afghanistan’s Kabul and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the first three slots with scores of 223, 194 and 193 respectively.





When the AQI value is between 151 and 200, entire population is more likely to begin to experience health effects.





Active children, adults and people with respiratory diseases are suggested to limit outdoor exertion.





The air quality is categorised as good when the AQI score remains below 50. The air is classified as moderate when the score is 51-100. But when the number is between 101 and 150, the air is classified as unhealthy for sensitive groups.





The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, tells people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.





Bangladesh’s overcrowded capital has been grappling with air pollution for a long time. The quality usually improves during monsoon.

