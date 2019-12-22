Khulna University’s 6th convocation this afternoon





The 6th convocation of Khulna University (KU) is all set to be held on Sunday afternoon.





President Abdul Hamid, also the Chancellor of the university, is scheduled to inaugurate the convocation at 2:40pm.





Before attending the convocation programme, the President will also inaugurate a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman titled ‘Kaljoyee Mujib’ (Forever Victorious Mujib) near the main gate on the campus, marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.





The university campus wore a festive mood as the new scholars attended a convocation rehearsal on Saturday.





Academic and administrative buildings, residential halls and the vice-chancellor’s residence were decorated with lights.





A 22-member sub-committee of teachers and staff was formed to hold the convocation smoothly and special security measures have been taken in and around the campus.





This year, some 4,478 students are scheduled to get their graduation certificates, alongside 2530 postgraduates, five Masters of Philosophy (MPhil) and eight doctorates and 17 students will receive their postgraduate diploma in Education.





Besides, 23 students will be awarded gold medals.

