Cold-related diseases on rise in Kurigram





As a cold wave has been sweeping over the district for the last few days, the number of patients with cold-related disease has increased here.





Over 50 patients, mostly children, were admitted to General Hospital in the last three days, said Resident Medical Officer Shahinur Rahman Sardar.





Of them, eight children were admitted to the hospital with pneumonia in the last 24 hours, he said.





Shahinur also said the number of patients with cold-related diseases is increasing in upazila health complexes, too.





The lowest temperature was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday with the sun remaining elusive for the last five days.





The people of over 405 chars along 16 rivers, including Brahmaputra, Dharla, Teesta, Dudhkumar and Fulkumar, are suffering most in the district.





The district administration said it has distributed 51,514 blankets among the cold-hit people in all nine upazilas of the district.





