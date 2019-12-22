Published:  01:27 PM, 22 December 2019

PM wants Bangladesh Navy to be commercial manufacturer of warships

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday hoped that Bangladesh Navy will be able to be a commercial manufacturer of warships in the future and thus earn foreign currencies alongside creating jobs.

“Bangladesh Navy will be able to be a commercial manufacturer of warships in the days to come. This, in turn, will flourish the home-grown technologies by which we may earn foreign currencies. This will eventually create jobs and establish Bangladesh as a self-reliant nation in the world,” she said.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing the President Parade-2019 marking the passing out of the Midshipman-2017/A Batch and the Direct Entry Officers (DEO) 2019/Bravo Batches of Bangladesh Naval Academy (BNA) at the academy parade ground here in the morning.

She urged the newly-commissioned officers of Bangladesh Navy to discharge their responsibilities with honesty, sincerity and devotion as they are oath-bound to do so.

Sheikh Hasina also asked them to brighten the country’s image performing their duties with proper leadership and sacrifice.

A spectacular parade was arranged on the occasion.

The Prime Minister inspected the smartly turned-out parade from on an open jeep.

