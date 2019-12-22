Madrasa boy ‘sexually assaulted’ by teacher in Bogura









A madrasa boy has allegedly been assaulted sexually by its teacher in Nandigram upazila.





The accused is Maulana Abdul Khaleque, a director of Jamia Siddikia Qawmi Madrasa and Orphanage in Sariakandi municipality area.





The victim, aged around 12, and his family said Khaleque along with five students went to Nandigram upazila a few days ago to collect paddy and rice for the development of the madrasa.





While staying at the house of one Ishaque at Amalpur village one night, he carried out the sexual assault on the boy. The boy remained mum after the incident.





However, a teacher of the madrasa informed the matter to the victim’s family after he came to know about it.





An arbitration meeting was arranged at the madrasa on Friday night. However, Khaleque fled the scene after a police team went there around 9pm, said sub-inspector Helal Uddin.

