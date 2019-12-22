Momen urges foreign journos to portray Bangladesh’s economic prospect









Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen called upon foreign journalists and writers to expose the positive side of Bangladesh including its current economically vibrant environment as well as prospect of getting highest investment return.





“When you go back home … tell your countrymen that if you want to make money, go to Bangladesh where investment return is highest among the south Asian nations,” he told a media delegation of 20 different countries visited Bangladesh from December 14-21 on Saturday night.





The minister was addressing a dinner hosted in honor of the visiting foreign guests, comprising journalists, writers, historians and diplomats at the State Guesthouse Jamuna.





Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister Salman F Rahman presented a keynote paper describing immense investment potential and future prospect of Bangladesh in front of the foreign dignitaries.





Secretary (Asia and Pacific) of Foreign Ministry Masud Bin Momen was also present.





The foreign minister said presently an investment friendly congenial atmosphere is prevailing in Bangladesh as there is no tariff barrier or duties for the foreign investors.





He said the present government has taken a plan to set up 100 economic zones to attract more FDI (foreign Direct Investment) to create more employment for the country’s youth force.





The minister said Bangladesh became a development miracle and it has been possible for the able leadership of Prime minister Sheikh Hasina. “I call her (Sheikh Hasina) miracle woman,” he said.





Describing positive side of Bangladesh, Momen said one key element of Bangladesh miracle is women development as “currently 36 percent of women are in our workforce which was only six percent even ten years back”.





About the country’s religious harmony, he said it’s a land where there are many religions but festivals are for everybody.





Regarding the Rohingya crisis, the foreign minister said Bangladesh saved the global leaders from witnessing one of the possible largest genocides in the world by giving shelter of 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.





“If we hadn’t given them shelter, another largest genocide would have been happened,” he said.





But, he said “It (sheltering Rohingyas) is costing us. We need your (global media) help so these (Rohingyas) people will go back (to Myanmar) and have a safe and normal living there”.





He said the Rohingya crisis was created in Myanmar and the solution lies in Myanmar as well.





Terming media as a powerhouse, Momen said “I need your pen. Write against these atrocities and violence (against Rohingya). This must be stopped. This can’t continue.”





He laid emphasis on having a mindset of tolerance and respect for others for building a peaceful and sustainable world.





The 36-member delegation visited Bangladesh under “Visit Bangladesh Programme” to uphold Bangladesh’s image and prospect to the external world.





During the weeklong trip, the delegation members also visited Tungipara and paid their rich tributes to the memories of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Leave Your Comments