Met office forecasts a decline in ongoing mild cold wave









Mild cold wave is sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Tetulia, Jashore and Chuadanga and it may abate, met office said in a weather forecast report here today.





Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky over the country, the report forecasted for next twenty four hours commenced from 9am. Moderate to thick for may occur at places over the country during mid- night to morning.





Night and day temperature may rise by 1-2 degree Celsius over the country.





Country’s maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 26.4 degree Celsius at Teknaf and lowest one today was recorded at 9 degree Celsius at Jashore.





In the capital, the maximum temperature was recorded at 15.5 degree and minimum is 13 degree Celisus.





Today’s sunset in the capital will be at 5.17pm and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6.38am.

