Ducsu VP comes under attack









Vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur came under an attack reportedly by some activists of Muktijoddha Mancha on Dhaka University (DU) campus on Sunday.





Witnesses said the attack was carried out when Nur along with some activists of Bangladesh General Students' Rights Protection Council (BGSRPC) was holding a meeting at his office around 1 pm.





Fifteen others, including BGSRPC convener Hasan al Mamun, Joint convener Mohammad Rashed khan, Faruk Hossain, were injured in the attack.





The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.





BGSRPC convenor Hasan al Mamun alleged that Aminul Islam Bulbul, president of Muktijuddha Mancha, a platform of freedom fighters' descendants, led the attack.

