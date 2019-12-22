Govt sets dates for PEC retakes









The government has set Dec 24, 26 and 28 for about 200 expelled students to retake the Primary Education Completion and Ebtedayee exams in line with a High Court order over the matter.





The Directorate of Primary Education announced the new schedule on Sunday and forwarded it to all deputy commissioners and district education officers.





Fifth graders will undertake the English exam on Dec 24 followed by the science test later in the evening. The Bangla exam will be held on the morning of Dec 26 morning before the Bangladesh Affairs and Introduction of World Affairs exam in the evening.





The mathematics exam has been set for the morning of Dec 28 with the religion and moral education test rounding of the schedule later in the evening.

