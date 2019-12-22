Cattle trader killed by BSF in Thakurgaon





A Bangladeshi cattle trader was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) of India at Betna in Haripur upazila here on Sunday.





The deceased was identified as Md Rajibul, 26, son of Badirul Islam of Amgaon village in the area.





Md Amiruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Haripur Police Station said some BSF troops of Kadirganj Camp shot at cattle trader Rajibul when he went to the border area, leaving him injured.





A patrol team of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) rescued Rajibul at 11:20am and admitted him to ThakurgaonSadar Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, he added.





Dr Rakibul Islam of the hospital said BGB men admitted Rajibul to the hospital with bullet injury on his abdomen.

