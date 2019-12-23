Diner Sheshe





"We met at a mutual friend's wedding and nobody really introduced us, but somehow through the night we started talking and danced the whole night! The next day, I woke up to a message from him on FB, saying, 'Are you okay, did you get home safe?' and in my head I was like, 'What happened to me?' -- he'll deny it but it was his way of starting a conversation!





We realized that we lived like two minutes apart. We started hanging out and knew early on, that we just got on… from the word go! He grew to become my best friend. Since then, we've known everything about each other -- ours flaws, faults and the worst versions of ourselves…& still it's been okay.





I remember, I was studying in London when he asked me, 'What do you feel like doing for your birthday?' I was going through something at that point and remember saying, 'I just feel like being by the ocean' -- the next morning he sent me plane tickets to Mykonos and said… 'Let's go?'





I mean we've been through a roller coaster ride -- we've dated other people, stopped talking for a year and a half and then became friends again, until finally in the beginning of the year I stopped talking to him for 3 weeks because I told him that he just couldn't take me for granted. I think that's when it changed. He called me after those 3 weeks, and said, 'I've realized that out of the 100 things I want to do in life, I can imagine doing 99 of them...only with you'.





So that's us. Even when he proposed, it wasn't about going down on one knee -- it was about being together, then and now. In a time when religion still plays a major role when it comes to choosing life partners, Aman chose me, and Neo, over everything. And, I finally fell in love with someone who does not make me feel like I'm hard to love! The past 6 years with or without this boy have been madness, but when the time was right I finally, finally understood why I had to wait so long, and why he's been worth that wait."





Humans of Bombay, Fb



