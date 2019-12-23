Guest pose for photo at a workshop on SEM and research paper writing held at CUB on Saturday. -AA





Center for Entrepreneurship and Sustainable Development (CESD) of Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) organized a two-daylong workshop on "Application of Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) and Writing Research Paper" on Friday and Saturday at the auditorium of the university.







The workshop was registered and attended by the faculty members of Bangladesh University of Professionals, BRAC University, Eastern University, Canadian University of Bangladesh and PhD scholars of Institute of Business Administration. Dr Khan Md Raziuddin Taufique, Senior Lecturer of Curtin Business School, Malaysia conducted the workshop as Resource Person.







The certificate awarding ceremony Chaired by Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, Adviser to BoT and Director of CESD was held on Saturday. Prof Mohammad A Arafat, Chief Adviser of CUB was the chief guest while Prof Dr Mahfuzul Islam, Vice Chancellor of CUB was present as special guest in the occasion.



