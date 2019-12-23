Abdur Razzaq's 8th death anniv today

Abdur Razzaq





The 8th death anniversary of one of the organizers of Liberation War, a close associate of Bangabandhu and veteran Awami League leader Abdur Razzaq will be observed today (Monday).





To mark the day, Awami League led by Awami League General Secretary and also Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will pay homage to the veteran leader by placing a wreath at his grave at Banani graveyard in the city.





On the occasion, Abdur Razzaq foundation and Abdur Razzaq Smriti Sangsad will jointly organize a discussion at TSC.

President of Abdur Razzaq Smriti Sangsad Professor Dr Abdul Mannan Chowdhury will preside over the meeting.





Abdur Razzaq was a front-ranking organizer and leader of every democratic movement of the Bangalee nation from the student life to till his death.





He played an active role in the Education Movement of 1962, the Six-Point Movement of 1966, the Mass Upsurge of 1969, independence struggle and the War of Liberation in 1971. Razzak was elected as the general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League in 1966-67 and 1967-68.





He was elected as a member of the Parliament for the first time in 1970. He also won in the parliamentarian election in 1973, 1991, 1996 and 2009. Razzak was the water resources minister in the Awami League-led government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that came to power in 1996. On December 23 in 2011, Abdur Razzak passed away at a London hospital.





