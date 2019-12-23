India's Citizenship Amendment Law and its impact





India's Citizenship Amendment Bill has been passed by both the houses of the parliament. And with consent of the president of India, it has now become a law. There were extensive debates in parliament as well as outside of it. Some of the speeches and opinions are cited below for the better understanding of the situation.





"There are attempts to spread misinformation that this bill is against Muslims. Let me put it on record that it is not. This bill is only for minority communities of neighboring countries.





It has nothing to do with Muslims in India," Amit Shah said. "Indian Muslims are safe and shall always remain safe. I appeal to the Indian Muslims that please do not fall for misinformation. Please do not be misguided. Please do not live in fear. Live fearlessly." He said these in the Rajya Sabha.





The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to make it easier for non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered the country before 2015 to become Indian citizens. The bill sailed through the Lok Sabha with 334 in favor and 106 votes against after a seven-hour debate. "Some people are saying that we should give citizenship to anyone from neighboring countries.







These 3 neighboring countries are Muslim majority nations and Islam is enshrined in their constitutions. Hence they cannot face religious persecution like other communities do. What are some people saying? That we should give citizenship to Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan too? Should we make Muslims from across the world our citizens? How can this be? How can a country function like this," Amit Shah questioned.





Opposition parties say the bill is discriminatory towards Muslims and is therefore a violation of the tenets of equality and secularism enshrined in the constitution. The bill "hurts soul of India", said the Congress's Anand Sharma. "I am convinced that this bill is an assault at the very foundation of the Constitution of India. It hurts the very soul of the Constitution of India. It goes against the very preamble of the constitution," he said.





The bill has also provoked massive protests in northeastern states, amid fear that it will encourage an influx from neighboring Bangladesh and change the demographics of the region.







"The CAB is an attempt by Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India. I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service," Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP, tweeted.





Amit Shah rebutted the Congress in Rajya Sabha. "The opposition keeps talking about Assam and its cultural identity. But tell me one thing, since independence and the Assam Accord, what had been done? I'll tell you the truth... not even a committee was formed in this regard.







What did you do in all these years," he questioned. "This committee was set up for the first time after Narendra Modi was elected as Prime Minister in 2014. It shows who is serious about protecting the cultural identity of Assam and the northeast."







It may be mentioned that the Assam Accord (1985) was a memorandum of settlement (MoS), signed between representatives of the central government and the leaders of the Assam movement in New Delhi on August 15, 1985, ending several years of agitation demanding identification and deportation of illegal foreign (Bangladeshi) immigrants.







"The CAB doesn't dilute the sanctity of the Assam Accord as far as the cut-off date March 24, 1971, stipulated for detection/deportation of illegal immigrants is concerned," it said; it is mentionable that Congress leader former PM Rajib Gandhi was in power when accord was signed.





On the 'myth' that the Bill will lead to domination of Bengalis, the government said, "Most of them are settled in the Barak Valley in Assam, away from the tribal belts and blocks". The CAB was not applicable in areas where provisions of inner-line permit and Sixth Schedule to Constitution applied. This fact was first reported by IANS. The NDA government had introduced the bill in its previous tenure and got the Lok Sabha approval. But it couldn't be passed the Rajya Sabha test due to vehement protests.





The CAL seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted refugees or migrants of six communities - Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Jains, Christians and Buddhists - who live as minorities in India's three neighboring countries, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The minister also made it clear that the government is determined to bring National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the same way."This will not do injustice to anyone but bring justice to people who have been waiting for 70 years.







There is no hidden political agenda. If any member proves that this bill discriminates, I will take it back… Muslim citizens in India live with respect and will continue to do so." Shah asserted that India has given similar rights to people in the past. Shah added that even former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani were refugees when they came from Pakistan.







It may be remembered that people left India also but there were exodus of minorities from Pakistan due to discriminatory and communal states system of Pakistan. The percentage of minorities in Pakistan now in 3% including Hindu, Christian and Ahamadya (1+1+1). But in 1947 it was 23% (In west Pakistan), Hindu+Christian (12+Ahamadya11).





"All refugees were accepted due to which they (Dr Singh and Advani) could become Prime Minister and deputy Prime Minister of this country," Shah said. He had earlier said that while India looked after its minorities well, Pakistan had failed to protect its minorities under the Nehru-Liaquat Pact.







Elaborating on this, he said provisions of CAB will not be applicable to the tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution, and in the areas covered under The Inner Line (ILP), notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.







PM Modi delighted, thanked MPs of Lok Sabha. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "delighted that Lok Sabha has passed Citizenship (Amendment) bill, 2019 after a rich and extensive debate." "I thank the various MPs and parties that supported the bill. This bill is in line with India's centuries old ethos of assimilation and belief in humanitarian values," he said.





The law seeks to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs who fled the three countries before 2015. But thousands of protesters in the state of Assam, which shares a border with Bangladesh, say the measure would open the region to a flood of foreign migrants.







Powerful All Assam Students Union, which had spearheaded prolonged violent agitation against illegal immigrants in late 1970s till 1985, and peasants' outfit Kisan Mukti Sangarsha Samiti called a gathering at Latashil playground in the city, which was attended by hundreds of people.





Modi recently took to the twitter to assure that he and his government were "totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6" of the 1985 Assam Peace accord. He also posted the comments in Assamese language.





Former Assam Chief Minister and Asom Gana Parishad leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill would damage the composite culture of the northeast and most be immediately scrapped. It may be remembered that Assam movement led by him was at its peak. Over 600 students and including others 2000 lost their lives during the agitation between 1979 and 1985.







UN human rights Organization calls on India to review it .The chief ministers of at least five Indian states have said they will not implement the law, including Mamata who has called for major protests in Kolkata. CMs of Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, terming the law as unconstitutional, declared that they would not implement the law in their respective states.





It is mentionable that in the original law, any individual who will stay in for 12 years will be eligible for citizenship in India but in the amended law, it has reduced to six years. Amit Shah also claimed that day by day the minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are decreasing.





He pointed out that in Bangladesh there was 22 percent of minorities of the total population and it becomes 8.5 percent in 2011. It is mentionable that recently BBS has mentioned that percentage of Hindu is 10.7%, so including all it is more that 12%. We know in 1974 it was 14.6%.





His question is where did these people go? On the other hand, he stated that the number of majorities (Hindus) in India is decreasing and that of minorities (Muslims) is increasing. For instance, in India, there were 84 percent Hindus in India and which become 79 percent in 2011.







On the contrary, during the same period Muslims, the percentage of Muslims has become from 9.8 percent to 14 percent. He said it proves that minorities are not discriminated in India due to their religion. We know India is the biggest democratic country in the world. So there were well thoughts debates in parliament and also discussions and demonstrations are going on. It is evident from the above descriptions.







The Liaquat-Nehru Pact (or the Delhi Pact) was signed in New Delhi by the Prime Minister of India Jawahar Lal Nehru and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Liaquat Ali Khan on April 8, 1950. The treaty was the outcome of six days of talks sought to guarantee the rights of minorities in both countries after the Partition of India and to avert another war between them. Minority commissions were set up in both countries.





It may be remembered India had been declared as Republic of India having equal rights of all citizens on 26 January 1950, on the other hand in Pakistan undemocratic forces had been active and in eastern part of Pakistan language movement had been started and it was at the peak in 1952. In 1954 people gave the verdict in favor of democratic forces for freedom and self-determination.





Ultimately it had led to libration war in 1971 under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The People's Republic of Bangladesh had been established and constitution based on secular democratic values was promulgated in 1972.







There was a pact between Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Indira Gandhi that citizenship will be allowed to those who had left their own country and entered in another country within 24 March 1971.





It is mentionable that there was an apprehension that a large number of religious minorities of Bangladesh who left the country due to persecution would come back to independent Bangladesh and destabilize the situation. At the same time India also wanted that no minority should leave Bangladesh.







So nobody including all communities would be allowed to get citizenship either in India or Bangladesh after 24 March 1971. But situation had been changed after killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Secularism had been abolished from the constitution; later on state religion Islam was introduced. So constitution has become discriminatory and communal.







Minorities left the country due to discrimination, persecution and oppression.







There were large scale attacks on minorities in 1990, 92 and 2001, so there were exodus also. Leaders of political party and civil society should not forget it It may be mentioned that during the visit of Khaleda Zia in India in 1992 the then PM and Congress leader PV Narashima Rao told our PM, "Why are you not containing your people? Will you address your countrymen? I can arrange 200 thousands (2 Lac) from Guzrat alone."







CPI leader and the then HM Indrajit Gupta raised the issue of immigrants in the parliament in 1998 during the UF government of PM I K Gujral. It was reported.







That's why Khaleda Zia forgot to discuss about water sharing matter. During last ten years there have been significance development and progress under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter PM Sheikh Hasina. Bangabandhu's killers have been tried and the verdict is being implemented. Trial of jail killing of four national leaders has been completed.







Trial of crime against humanity 71 is going on and the verdicts are being implemented. Four basic principles including secularism of liberation war have been included in the constitution due to Supreme Court verdict and 15th amendment of the constitution. Though there is dissimilarity between secularism and state religion Islam (still it is in the constitution) in the constitution, we hope it will be removed in process.





Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in his speech in the parliament rightly divided total time in Bangladesh in three periods of time. He said during Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's time minorities got protection. During BNP regime, minorities were persecuted and during Sheikh Hasina's period the situation has been developed. We also know India and Nepal are maintaining open border and visa free system.







There are 6 million (60 lacs) people are staying in India getting all facilities, at the same time nearly 10 lacs Indians are staying in Nepal for business and other purposes. The prime ministers of Bangladesh and India are claiming that our relation is a role model in the world and passing through a golden era.







Having connectivity, cooperation in all sectors if we can ensure mind set and faith among the leaders and people of the two countries, then this problem will be solved.







Bangladesh government should work collaboratively with the Indian counterpart as they have done in case of exchanging enclaves other issues. Because everything is possible with the discussion and negotiations, considering corporations and connectivity our relations is in a remarkable height. We hope problem will be solved to ensure peace, security and progress.





The writer is an academic,

former ambassador, a leader

of student action committee 71, and a freedom fighter

