Miley, Cody working on new music project





Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are working on a new musical project together, a source told People. Details of the project are yet to emerge. While it's unclear if Miley -who released one of her three planned six-song EPs in May - is simultaneously working on solo music, Australian star Cody, who's been teasing fans about his new pop album for months, recently told E! News it had turned into a rock album. As per People, Cody had said while attending New York Fashion Week in September that he was close to finishing recording his first pop album in five years. Then, in October, he released a new song, Golden Thing, apparently inspired by Miley, his new girlfriend. The duo was first linked in October this year following Miley's high-profile splits from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth and ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter. Although their romance appeared to bloom quickly, the two have been friends for years. We'll wait and watch for the kind of music the lovebirds make.





