Prabhas beats Mahesh Babu in Forbes list!

Released in multiple languages, Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho' propelled the actor to nation-wide fame as the film did very well, especially in Hindi. Not just that, the actor made his way into the Forbes list of top 100 Indian people and got ranked at No. 44. Meanwhile, superstar Mahesh Babu, who tasted success with Maharshi got placed at No. 54, slipping down from No. 33 in the year 2018. Apparently, the Forbes rankings are based on their earnings from films, other commercial endorsements and their fame. Prabhas, who became synonymous with epic film 'Baahubali', earned even more fame and success with 'Saaho'. While critics did not appreciate the film very much, the Hindi version went on to earn more than `100 crore in revenue, catapulting the actor to nationwide stardom.





