Nishita lends voice to Anwar's song 'Kopal Purlo'





Singer Nishita Barua, who is currently busy in stage shows, has lent her voice to a new song titled 'Kopal Purlo'. Eminent lyricist of the subcontinent Gazi Mazharul Anwar has written the lyrics of the song.





With the tune and music arrangement of the song done by Abid Rony, the song is will be featured as a playback of the upcoming film titled 'Shonar Char', directed by Zahid Hasan. DhakaLive has news that shooting of the song's part in the film was recently completed. Regarding the song, Nishita said, "I have earlier lent my voice to Gazi Mazharul Anwar's song. This is my third project with him. I liked both the song's lyrics and music arrangement.







Now, let's see how the audience will like the song." Nishita Barua released her album 'Bondhu Tomay Mone Pore' back in 2006 and the following year she released her second album 'Amay Niye Cholo'. Even though she gave some time towards being a presenter, Nishita Barua has since been fully focusing on her music career.







Nishta did her first playback in the film 'Bajao Biyer Bajna', directed by Mohammad Hossain Jemy. Later, she rendered multiple songs which were used as playbacks of a number of films.







Leave Your Comments