Bangabandhu birth centenary: Artistes' workshop kicks off at BSA





Bangladesh is getting ready to celebrate 2020 as 'Mujib-Year', the birth centenary of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman- and in order to celebrate the occasion with cultural festivity, a cultural workshop kicked off on Thursday at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), reports UNB.





State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid inaugurated the workshop at National Theatre Hall on Thursday at 12 pm.

The inauguration ceremony, presided by BSA director general Liaquat Ali Lucky, was also joined by the selected artistes of BSA, the workshop's trainer and country's renowned singer Sabina Yasmin and BSA's music director Chandan Dutta.





"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the visionary of a culturally enriched Bangladesh, and it is our responsibility to pave him the glorious tribute he rightfully deserves on his birth centenary. This workshop's aim is to ensure that adequate preparation" KM Khalid said at the event.





From the trainers, Sabina Yasmin said "It is our responsibility to adequately train all these promising performers so that they can deliver mesmerizing performance on the glorious occasion- and I am immensely happy and honored to guide them."





Describing the musical preparation of BSA, Liaquat Ali Lucky said that in order to commemorate the father of the nation on his birth centenary in the upcoming year, BSA has already selected six hundred promising artistes. Eminent singer Sirajus Salekin conducted a special, weeklong training workshop with the selected artists on mass-music from 2-9 December.





Following the seminar, Sabina Yasmin started the workshop with the attending artistes through chorusing the song 'Jonmo Amar Dhonno Holo". The performance was then followed by four other group songs led by Sabina Yasmin- "Shei Rail Line Er Metho Pothtar Dhare Dariye", "Akash Vora Surjo Tara", "A Mati Noy Jongibaader" and "O Jar Apon Khobor Apnar Hoy Na".







