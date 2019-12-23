Ayub Bachchu's iconic LRB splits





This news will surely surprise all those fans of LRB, the Bangladeshi band synonymous with late musician, Ayub Bachchu. The popular rock band has split into halves; reports Times Of India.





After the demise of Ayub Bachchu in October last year, the country's music fraternity has already seen a number of dramatic incidents involving LRB. Still, this is shocking for the AB and LRB fans.





Four members of the band, who were long-term associates of Ayub, seem to have divided into two factions. While Guitarist Masud and manager Shamim Ahmed are no more a part of LRB, drummer Rumel and founder member guitarist Swapan are keen to carry on with the iconic rock band. The final decision came on Sunday after an internal discussion.







Speaking about his separation from LRB, guitarist Mausd said: "To whom does the LRB actually belong to? Without boss (Ayub Bachchu), there is actually no LRB." The split inside LRB started a few months back when a new member was included.







Then everybody was shocked to hear Ayub Bachchu's family didn't want the band members to use the name LRB. A week after Balam, the new vocalist, joined the band, it was renamed as 'Balam and the Legacy' despite objections from Ayub Bachchu's family. But then, the band decided to use the name 'LRB' after AB's family gave them the consent.

