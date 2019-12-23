Migrant workers' fees to be paid by bKash









Migrant workers who are willing to apply for skill migration to Korea can pay their registration fees through bKash.





The registration will take place from December 22 to 24, 2019. Any Bangladeshi can apply through eps.boesl.gov.bd website for registration.







The payment can be made through bKash anytime and anywhere across the country. Customers have to put the bKash payment transaction ID and passport number to complete the registration. For bKash payment, no additional charges will be applied.





Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) recently signed an agreement with bKash Limited to facilitate easy and hassle-free payment of migration registration fee from all over the country.





bKash Chief Commercial Officer Mizanur Rashid and BOESL Company Secretary Md Abdus Sobhan exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective sides. High officials from both the sides were also present at the signing ceremony.





Customers can make payment through bKash app or dialing *247#. App users can find 'Pay Bill' from bKash app menu and select 'BOESL' from biller list. In 'Bill Period', they need to select 'December 2019' and input passport number.







After checking payment details, they need to tap on the arrow in the screen and insert bKash PIN at the last step. By completing payment, user will see confirmation details including transaction ID.





For *247#, customers need to follow some interactive process to complete the payment. Customers can get the details payment process from boesl.gov.bd website.



