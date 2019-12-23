32 companies get ICSB award





A total of 32 listed companies won the 6th "Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence-2018 this year. The award went to the listed companies in 11 categories under Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) for good 'Corporate Governance' based on the evaluation criteria set by the Institute along with transparency and accountability in the overall management of the company during the year 2018, a press release said on Sunday.





ICSB organized the award ceremony at a city hotel on Saturday, it added.





The award giving ceremony was addressed, among others, by former Adviser of Caretaker Government Dr AB Mirza Md Azizul Islam and former Government Principle Secretary Md Abdul Karim as the special guests. ICSB President Muzaffar Ahmed presided over the ceremony while the special guests handed over the crests and certificates to winning companies.







Among the awardees in the Banking sector Bank Asia Limited achieved the Gold while BRAC Bank Limited and Eastern Bank Limited obtained Silver and Bronze respectively. Similarly, in Non-Banking Financial Institutions category, Delta BRAC Housing Finance Corporation Limited achieved the gold while IDLC Finance Limited and IPDC Finance Limited achieved Silver and Bronze respectively.





Likewise, in Insurance Companies category, Green Delta Insurance Company limited received the gold while Reliance Insurance Company Limited and Prime Insurance Company Limited ensured Silver and Bronze respectively. In the pharmaceutical and chemical companies category, the IBN SINA Pharmaceuticals Industry Limited was awarded the gold while Matin Spinning Mills Limited got the gold in Textiles and RMG Companies category.





In Food and Allied Companies category, Golden Harvest Agro Industries Limited achieved the gold trophy while Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited won the gold in IT, Telecom Companies category.





In Engineering Companies category, Singer Bangladesh Limited obtained the gold, the release said. In Manufacturing Companies category, British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Limited won the gold while MJL Bangladesh Limited got the gold award in Fuel and Power Companies category.





Under Services Companies category, Eastern Housing Limited bagged gold award while Unique Hotel and Resort Limited achieved the silver.



