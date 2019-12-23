Humayun for boosting halal food industry





Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Sunday called upon the private sector to work with the government to take the opportunities of the huge demand of halal food across the world.





"The increasing demand for halal food in the world market has created opportunities for Bangladesh. In this case, the private sector has to come forward with the government. Private investment should be increased," he said, speaking as the chief guest at a symposium on 'Better Ingredients for Better Feeds' at a city hotel.





Humayun said all kinds of policy supports will be provided by the Industries Ministry for the halal food industries.State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru attended the symposium as the special guest while the Meghna Group of Industries Chairman Mostafa Kamal presided over the meeting.







Refereeing to a research, Humayun said, the demand for halal food and products is increasing at a rate of 10.8 percent every year. In the world, the amount of halal food was US$ 795 billion in 2014, which has increased to $3.7 trillion in 2019.





He said there is a huge demand of Bangladeshi eggs and meat in the Middle East markets. "By using standard agro food, we can increase the production of poultry, cattle and fish," he added.





Over the last decade, Humayun said, Bangladesh has achieved enormous success in agricultural production as a result of the programs adopted by the government.





"We are first in the world in production of Hilsa fish, second in jute production, third in vegetable production, fourth in rice, freshwater fish and goat production, fifth in goat meat exports, eighth in potato production, ninth in mango production and tea production and 10th in fruit production," he added.





The minister said Bangladesh is now at the doorstep of the golden horizon of economic prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





"Under the prudent policy and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the agriculture sector in the country has become very integrated. Agro-based industries are developing fast in the country," he added.



Leave Your Comments