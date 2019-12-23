Downbeat opening for DSE, CSE





The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) opened week down extending the downbeat after a single day break. The broad index, DSEX closed at 4430.95 points on Sunday, the first day of the week, with a loss of 25.87 points or 0.58 percent.





Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and the Shariah index, DSES also went down by 11.86 points and 10.28 points to settle at 1501.60 points and 987.19 points respectively.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 103,707 trades were executed in Sunday's trading session with a trading volume of 102.99 million securities.





Loser took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 353 issues traded, 103 securities gained price while 203 declined and 47 remained unchanged.





Khulna Power topped the turnover chart followed by Ring Shine, Paramount Textile, Beacon Pharma, Quashem Industries, Karnaphuli Insurance, Zenex Infosys, Standard Ceramics, Golden Harvest and Zaheen Spinning.





On the other hand, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red from the gaining streak of previous day.CSCX and CASPI declined by 34.22 points and 51.14 points to stand at 8172.34 points and 13480.21 points respectively.





At CSE, a total of 5,148,334 shares and mutual fund of 221 companies were traded, of which 69 issues advanced while 121 declined and 31 issues remained unchanged.



