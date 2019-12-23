7 banks renew MoU with CPTU

The Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) Additional Secretary and Director General Md Ali Noor exchanging the renew documents of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an officials in the capital on Sunday.





Seven banks renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday with the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) on receiving payment from tenderers in the e-GP system.





CPTU Additional Secretary and Director General Md Ali Noor chaired a meeting at the CPTU with senior executives of the banks in this connection. The CPTU officials were also present in the meeting, said a press release.







A total of 46 banks have such MoUs with CPTU. The MoUs are signed for three years and after that those are renewed. More than 5,000 branches of such banks have been providing e-GP payment services to tenderers across the country.





The banks that renewed their MOUs are Dhaka Bank, Al Arafah Islami Bank, IFIC Bank, AB Bank, NCC Bank, Standard Bank and One Bank.



Leave Your Comments