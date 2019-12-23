Wear cardigans with style





Ally Feiam





The humble cardigan is one of the most versatile pieces of clothing in your wardrobe. From summer to winter, it can transform your outfit, no matter where you're going. As one of the most timeless layers, there are so many ways you can wear it. Celebrities and models all love this knitwear, so here's how you can wear a cardigan sweater like a street style star.





Types of cardigans







Long cardigan





Perfect for in-between seasons, the long cardigan is the right blend of comfy and chic. Worn with jeans, it can tie an entire outfit together, or opt for a short skirt with the outerwear to lengthen your legs. If the temperature is sitting at the threshold of cold and warm, a calf-length light knit piece will keep you feeling snug without overheating. If the temperature starts to drop, choose a chunky knit that secures the heat in your shoulders and arms.





Shawl collar cardigan







Put a unique spin on the classic cardigan by choosing one with a shawl collar. The draping is an easy way to spice up a casual outfit without looking overdressed, and you can wear it almost anywhere. Keep it simple by pairing this outerwear with a plain T-shirt and jeans, or up the ante with leather pants and a black roll neck. This is a versatile piece that works at every age and in any season of the year.





Button-up cardigan







Take it back to the classics with a button-up cardigan. Whether you rock the traditional look, or you put a modern spin on the style, this is a timeless piece of clothing that belongs in every wardrobe. For a fresh outfit, wear the outerwear as a top and rock it with jeans, or layer with shirts or rollnecks and skirts for the autumn-ready ensemble. Experiment with patterns and color like leopard, blues, stripes, and pinks - there are no rules with this fun knitwear.





Chunky knit cardigan





When the mercury drops, take things up a notch in chunky knits. From long to short, and everything in between, this outerwear is a great finishing touch to an outfit, and is an ideal way to keep your body warm. From the classic style to floor-hitting length, you can't go wrong with this chic layer.





Short-sleeve cardigan sweater







Who says cardigans are exclusive to the colder months? Show off your arms with a short-sleeve alternative to the knitwear, and watch as the compliments fly in. Turn the layer into a whole outfit by buttoning up the center and finishing the look off with a pair of mum jeans. Keep it flirty by pairing a summery dress or an A-line skirt with the cardi, and you'll be set for a picnic or a date at the movies.





Cropped cardigan sweater





Take a leaf out of Bella Hadid's book by buttoning up a cropped cardigan sweater and completing the outfit with a pair of straight-leg jeans and sneakers. As an alternative, a pencil skirt or high-waisted palazzo pants with a tucked-in button-down jumper is an effortless way to look chic and stylish without wearing too much. This is an excellent option for those who are going from work to a party, or who are trying to spice up their wardrobe.





Wrap cardigan sweater





When the chill hits you hard, get comfortable and snug in a wrap cardigan. As a timeless option for outerwear, this is a typical outfit ensemble for dancers, keeping them warm but leaving ample room to move. Choose from long-line knitwear or a cropped sweater - they're an effortless way to keep the cold at bay.





Plus size cardigan sweater





Take your outfit to the next level with a sleek cardigan. Whether you prefer something long or short it is up to you, but this knitwear will polish off any look you're wearing. Don the buttons all the way up with a pair of high waisted flares, or create a tiny waist by keeping a few fastened in the middle and the rest undone - this will emphasize your waist and create an hourglass shape. Monochrome is an easy way to look instantly stylish, and a shawl collar helps make you look even chicer.





How to wear a cardigan





* Play with contrasting lengths. A short skirt looks fantastic with a long cardigan.





* Cinch your waist with a cropped cardigan, high waisted pants or a belt - it's a cute way to look put together and stylish.







* Adding a cardigan to a semi-formal dress code is a great way to look on point while staying warm.







* Cardigans aren't exclusive to one season - wear it throughout the year and experiment a bit.







* Try different patterns and colors when deciding what to wear. Your cardigan can be the statement piece of your outfit.



The writer is a freelancer

