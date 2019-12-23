



Akihito is a member of the Imperial House of Japan who reigned as the 125th Emperor of Japan, according to the traditional order of succession, from 7 January 1989 until his abdication on 30 April 2019, Heisei era. He succeeded to the Chrysanthemum Throne upon the death of his father, Emperor Showa (Hirohito). Upon abdication due to his age and declining health, he became emperor emeritus. He was succeeded by his elder son, Naruhito. Akihito was born on 23 December 1933 (am 6:39) in the Tokyo Imperial Palace, Tokyo, Japan as the fifth child and the eldest son of the Emperor Sh?wa (father; Hirohito) and the Empress K?jun . According to the Constitution of Japan, the Emperor is "the symbol of the State and of the unity of the people".



Leave Your Comments