



Satyendra Chandra Mitra was an Indian freedom fighter, who started his political career as a revolutionary in the Jugantar Party in 1916. He was elected the Chief Whip of the Swarajya Party in the Central Legislative Assembly. Later, he was imprisoned in Mandalay Jail in Burma along with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his nationalist activities (1923-25). On being released, he was re-elected to Central Legislative Assembly in 1927. He was a Member of The Age of Consent Committee in 1927-28 that was composed of parliamentarians and determined the age girls and boys could marry. It became The Child Marriage Restraint Act in 1929 and is popularly referred to as the Sarda Act. Later he became the President of the Bengal Legislative Council (of un-divided Bengal) in 1937.



