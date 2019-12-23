Trees are the protectors against natural disaster





We know that, trees are the best companion in our day to day life. Trees bear a great impact in Climate. We are forgetting that trees had a life. We are destroying our friends. I don't know why are doing these. Our world was going fast with help of advance science.







But the advance science is destroying our friends. Trees are the most important for us. Those trees are protecting us from incoming problems. Forget about the world, Let discuss about our country, Bangladesh. According the government, there are about 13% trees in our Bangladesh.





If we have balance the environment, we need about 25% trees in our country. But we can't do that causes we have not enough time to plant our trees. But we don't know about the importance of trees. The authority is trying to protecting those trees. I don't want to blame the authority. I want to blame the educated people. Those people are destroying our friends. If we don't do these, it will effect for the next generation.







The wildlife will extinct in the next generation. And it will affect our economy. We can tell about our national forest which was known as a Sundarbans. Sundarbans is the protector of natural disaster. It is proved when Fani (2019) and Bulbul (2019) comes in Bangladesh. We are destroying the Sundarbans. According a news reporter,"Trees are buying times to fight against climate change."







According to this news reporter, "About 2,38,000 hectares lands are suitable for tree plantation in worldwide." If we plant about 40% lands what it could be? The global warming will be reducing about 50% or more. So, it is our duty to plant trees. We can plant trees in our houses or unused lands. If we don't do this, it will effect for our future generation…..







We should protect our trees and plant trees



S M M Musabbir Uddin is a student of Cambrian College (class 12 and ID: CHSB 180074)

