UK general election and British Bangaladeshis' achievement

The four women; Tulip Siddiq, Rushanara Ali, Rupa Huq and Apsana Begum all won their respective seats with big margins on this election. Four of them are different areas which is Tulip from Hampstead and Kilburn, Rushnara from Tower Hamlets, Bethnal Green and Bow and Rupa from Ealing West were re-elected as MPs while Apsana won the Poplar and Limehouse constituency in her debut election.





Bangabandhu's granddaughter and Sheikh Rehana's daughter Tulip held on to her Hampstead and Kilburn seat with a majority of 14,188 votes. She bagged 28,080 votes against her Conservative rival Johnny Luk to win the seat for a third time. In 2017, Tulip had a majority of 15,560 votes. Rushanara Ali, the first British lawmaker of Bangladeshi descent, won her fourth election in a row with a majority of 37,524 votes.







She won 44,052 of the 60,810 ballots cast-72 per cent of the vote. Rupa won the Ealing Central and Acton seat for Labour by a margin 13,300 votes. She secured 28,132 votes in her constituency of 75, 510 voters to finish ahead of Conservative candidate Julian Gallant. Rupa had won the seat with of 13,807 votes in the 2017 election. Newcomer Apsana, who completed her BA Hons in Politics from Queen Mary University, polled ahead of her Conservative Party rival by 28,080 votes to take the Poplar and Limehouse seat.





Born in Mitcham, London in 1982, Siddiq holds two Master's degrees- one in English literature, and another in Politics, Policy and Government-from King's College London. She is a former councillor in Regent's Park and Cabinet Member for Culture and Communities in Camden Council, according to Wikipedia.







Siddiq, who became the first Bangali woman councillor in Camden Council in May 2010, first contested and won in the parliamentary polls in 2015. Rushanara Ali, the first British lawmaker with roots in Bangladesh, was re-elected as the MP of Bethnal Green and Bow.







Ali had retained her seat in 2017 from East London's Bethnal Green and Bow constituency with a majority of 42,969 votes. Hailing from Biswanath in Sylhet, Ali was appointed British prime minister's trade envoy for Bangladesh after the 2015 elections.







Earlier, the Oxford-educated Ali performed the responsibility as the "shadow minister" of International Development and Education after being elected as an MP for the first time in 2010. Rupa Haq has retained the Ealing Central and Acton seat for Labour. Haq was also elected in the last UK general elections from Ealing Central and Acton.





She is a senior lecturer at the sociology department of Kingston University. Her ancestral home is in Pabna. First-time candidate Apsana Begum won in Poplar and Limehouse.





Many voters may have felt weary as they made their way to polling stations for the third general election in less than five years. But for politicians and the press, three factors explain the importance they place on this one. The first is the place of Britain in the world, and the future of its own union, summed up in the endlessly repeated slogan of the prime minister, Boris Johnson, and his ruling Conservative Party: Get Brexit Done.







The slogan appealed to many, fed up with the years of agonising deadlock over Britain's departure from the European Union since the country voted to leave in June 2016. The Conservatives have succeeded in seeing off most of the threat to their vote from Nigel Farage's Brexit Party. Mr Johnson boasts of his oven-ready deal to leave the EU on January 31st, to which all Conservative candidates have committed their support.







But in many ways the hard part of the Brexit process will begin only after January 31st, the latest deadline set by the EU to finalise the withdrawal deal. Mr Johnson's plan to bulldoze through a permanent trade agreement with the EU by the end of the year seems hopelessly ambitious.







That means the spectre of a chaotic no-deal Brexit still looms. What is more, Mr Johnson's Brexit deal is loosening the ties that bind the component parts of the United Kingdom. Scottish nationalists say that Brexit runs against the will of Scotland, which voted to remain in the EU, and have seized on it re-energise their demand for a second referendum on Scottish independence.





Unionists in Northern Ireland, meanwhile, are furious that, despite their parliamentary support for the Conservatives, Mr Johnson has struck a deal that will, in effect, place customs checks in the Irish Sea, so separating the province from the rest of the UK.







The main opposition Labour Party wanted to renegotiate the EU withdrawal agreement, and then put it to another referendum. The Liberal Democrats also backed a second vote, realising their first plan, simply to revoke Britain's notice of withdrawal, proved unpopular and increasingly unrealistic.







So did the Scottish nationalists, expected to win a clear majority of Scottish seats. The second factor is that Labour, under its left-wing leader, Jeremy Corbyn, proposed the most radical economic agenda in decades, including the renationalisation of public utilities and a huge increase in spending on public services, especially the creaking National Health Service. Third is the fact that Brexit has blurred the old dividing lines in British politics, interfering with tribal allegiances that have endured for generations.







That is likely to have produced a surge in tactical voting among those opposed to Brexit, for whom this election represented the last chance to overturn the referendum outcome. The exit poll, supported by early returns, predicts that the Tories have won a resounding majority. The portentous prognostications are right. This is an election that could shape Britain's future for decades.





December 12th was the most unpredictable in years- yet in the end the result was crushingly one-sided. As we went to press the next morning, Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was heading for a majority of well over 70, the largest Tory margin since the days of Margaret Thatcher. Labour, meanwhile, was expecting its worst result since the 1930s.





Mr Johnson, who diced with the possibility of being one of Britain's shortest-serving prime ministers, is now all-powerful.The immediate consequence is that, for the first time since the referendum of 2016, it is clear that Britain will leave the European Union.







By the end of January it will be out-though Brexit will still be far from done, as Mr Johnson promises. But the Tories' triumph also shows something else: that a profound realignment in British politics has taken place.







Mr Johnson's victory saw the Conservatives taking territory that Labour had held for nearly a century. The party of the rich buried Labour under the votes of working-class northerners and Midlanders. After a decade of governments struggling with weak or non-existent majorities, Britain now has a prime minister with immense personal authority and a free rein in Parliament.





Like Thatcher and Tony Blair, who also enjoyed large majorities, Mr Johnson has the chance to set Britain on a new course but only if his government can also grapple with some truly daunting tasks. Now Johnson has an extra advantage in that his is unlikely to face strong opposition soon. Yet the Tories' mighty new coalition is sure to come under strain.







The northern votes are merely on loan. To keep them Mr Johnson will have to give people what they want-which means infrastructure, spending on health and welfare, and a tight immigration policy. By contrast, the Tories' old supporters in the south believe that leaving the EU will unshackle Britain and usher in an era of freewheeling globalism. Mr Johnson will doubtless try to paper over the differences.







Any vulnerabilities in the Tories' new coalition will be ruthlessly found out by the trials ahead. Brexit will formally happen next month, to much fanfare.





Yet the difficult bit, negotiating the future relationship with Europe, lies ahead. The hardest arguments, about whether to forgo market access for the ability to deregulate, have not begun. Mr Johnson will either have to face down his own Brexit ultras or hammer the economy with a minimal EU deal.



Rayhan Ahmed Topader is a writer and columnist.



