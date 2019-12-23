Dhaka lock horns with Cumilla today



Dhaka Platoon and Cumilla warriors will resume the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today after one day rest.





Dhaka smelling good news as their dashing opener and local hero Tamim Iqbal is expected to play today's match. Tamim who admitted to hospital due to viral fever joined Dhaka's camp on Sunday and had some batting practice at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.







"Tamim returned from hospital the day before yesterday. He is fine right now and took part in training today (yesterday). He may still have a bit of weakness. We hope that he will be able to play tomorrow's match (Today) even though it is not certain," Dhaka Platoon's manager Ahsanullah Hasan said on Sunday.





Opener Tamim Iqbal's return to form brought a huge relief not just for the Bangladesh national team management but also for the Dhaka Platoon. Unarguably the best opener the country has ever produced, Tamim Iqbal went through a lean patch with willow since the World Cup in England.





He scored 235 runs in eight matches with just one half-century in the cricket's biggest extravaganza before his form hit lowest ebb in Bangladesh's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in which he scored just two runs.







He also failed to shine in the first match of BBPL for Dhaka Platoon as he scored just 5. Even though captain Mashrafe backed him to return to form, there was huge concern whether Tamim really could get him back.





However ending all speculation, the opener struck a 53 ball-74 against Cumilla Warriors in the Dhaka's second match to help them win it by 20 runs. He also scored 31 against Sylhet Thunder. Dhaka lost to table topper Chattogram Challengers in their last match without Tamim.





Cumilla is going to suffer huge blow as their opener Bhanuka Rajapaksa and big hitter Dasun Shanaka is all set to leave Cumilla after Chattogram phase due to national duty.







Therefore Cumilla added Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga and South African all-rounder David Wiese as their replacement.But all eyes will be on today's high voltage match Between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals.



Both Khulna and Rajshahi has been considered strong title candidates in this BPL special edition. Both side entertained their fans with impressive batting and bowling performance.







The BPL saw run feast and several exciting finishes in Chattogram phase so far and the fans are expecting yet another high scoring match today under the lights.







Earlier, struggling Sylhet Thunder and Rangpur Rangers finally came with strong performance to pull off their first win of the tournament on Saturday.





Thunder posted the second-highest total of this season of BPL (232 for five in 20 overs) where their opener Andre Fletcher registered the maiden century of the tournament.Chattogram are remaining on top despite losing their last match against Rangpur while Khulna who also lost in their last match against Sylhet are placing second in the point table.







