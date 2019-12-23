Shakib in Wisden Men's ODI team of the decade

Shakib Al Hasan



Bangladesh's ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who banned from all cricket for two years - has been named in Wisden Men's ODI team of the decade.







Shakib is the only player from Bangladesh. Shakib played 131 ODIs in the last 10 years, scoring 4276 runs at an average of 38.87. He also bagged 177 wickets, the most by a spinner in the last decade. Shakib is positioned at quantity 7. However no participant from Pakistan is on this staff.





Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, present captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in one of the best staff of ten years. While Rohit is within the opener position with Australia's David Warner, Virat is positioned third and Dhoni is positioned sixth.







South Africa's explosive batsman AB de Villiers is positioned at quantity 4. England batsman Jose Butler can also be included. The bowlers embody Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka, South African quick bowler Dale Steyn, New Zealand quick Trent Boult and Mitchell Starc.





The players in Wisden's ODI team of the decade











Rohit Sharma, David Warner,Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Jose Butler, MS Dhoni, Shakib Al Hasan, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Dale Steyn



