Rahmatganj stay alive in Fed Cup

An action during 31st Federation Cup Football Tournament match between Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Sunday. -BFF



The traditional outfit Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society held a 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the TVS 31st Federation Cup Football Tournament from Group C to keep their quarterfinal hope alive at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Sunday.





With two successive draws, Rahmatganj MFS secured two points from two matches and will now wait for the outcome of the last group match between Saif SC and Sheikh Jamal DC which is scheduled to be held on Friday.







Earlier, Rahmatganj MFS started their season's campaign after playing a goalless draw with Saif Sporting Club in Group C opener last Thursday. A win in the last Group C match, either by Saif SC or by Sheikh Jamal DC, will assure the quarterfinal berth of Rahmatganj MFS as two other teams of the group have secured one point each from one match.





After a barren first half in the day's match, Guinean defender Camara Younouussa put Rahmatganj MFS ahead in the 61st minute by an angular shot from a goalmouth melee as an initial attempt of his captain cum Gambian forward Momodou Bah's was denied by Sheikh Jamal goalkeeper Ziaur Rahman (1-0).After conceding a goal against lowly Rahmatganj MFS, Sheikh Jamal DC Ltd started to play attacking football and finally took its fruits.





Sheikh Jamal DC got the relief in the 75th minute as their team's captain cum Nigerian defender Osagie Monday leveled the margin by a left-footed shot inside from the box, utilizing a pass from Mozammel Hossain (1-1).









